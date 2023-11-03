Rodrygo: “Real Madrid is my life”

Real Madrid striker Rodrygo Goes signed his contract extension with the club this Thursday, one which will keep him at the club at least until 2028. The Brazilian attacker talked to Real Madrid TV to discuss his career so far and his feelings after signing that new deal.

“I’m very happy. It’s a very special day for me. I’m very happy to be back in this room, like when I signed the first time, and to do it now for my renewal. I always dreamed of playing here and, when you come in and start wearing this shirt, you really see its greatness. You could say that Real Madrid is my life. I’m very happy about the renewal. I would like everyone to have a day like this, because it’s very special. You have to live it to know what it’s like,” he explained.

Rodrygo was asked about his favorite memory during his years at the Spanish capital.

“My second goal against Manchester City in the semi-final of the Decimocuarta. That moment will always stay in my memory,” he said.

The Brazilian attacker also revealed that he has a very good relationship with club legend Luka Modric.

“I’ll always be very grateful to Modrić. At a time when I wasn’t playing so much, he told me to keep working and training because my time would come. After that I got up and trained harder every day. Then my time came. I started to play, to score goals and to be important for the team,” he explained.

Rodrygo concluded his interview by explaining how important president Florentino Perez is to him.

“Very little needs to be said. He’s a phenomenon. He’s very special and treats us all very well. He always tells me good things, the things I really need to hear. He’s very important in my life,” he said.