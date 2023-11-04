Ancelotti: “Arda Güler will be in the squad vs Rayo, we have a specific plan for him”

Ahead of Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media and previewed the game as so: “We’re looking forward to returning to the Bernabéu. The atmosphere will help us in tomorrow’s game and I hope we can have a good performance to keep the lead at the top of the table. Over these three games there will obviously be some rotations, but the priority is to win tomorrow’s game. I think it’ll be a very even title race this year. We hope to make a statement in these games before the break.”

Ancelotti on replacing Tchouaméni

Aurélien Tchouaméni is out for the next month and a half and Ancelotti was asked if Eduardo Camavinga will be his replacement. To that, the coach said: “Camavinga is one of the options, and we’ve played with him there in a double pivot in some games. He is the player with the closest characteristics to Tchouaméni.”

Ancelotti on the left-back position

Asked about his preferences for left-back, after Ferland Mendy suffered an issue during El Clásico, Ancelotti said: “Mendy didn’t have an injury, just an overload. I think he’ll be ready for the Braga game. He is the leading left-back, then Fran García and in some situations Camavinga. With Fran García, we think he is doing very well, but there is a lot of competition here and Mendy had more playing time when he returned from injury.”

Ancelotti on Arda Güler

Arda Güler is almost ready to make his debut and Ancelotti spoke about the young Turkey international, stating: “Güler has started training with the team. He’ll be in the squad tomorrow and he’ll little by little get minutes. We have a specific plan to help him get back to his best. He can play in many positions, as an attacking midfielder, as a centre-forward or as an inverted right winger. In a midfield three, he could also sometimes play there, depending on the demands of the match.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo and Vinícius

Asked about the low goalscoring numbers so far of Rodrygo and Vinícius, Ancelotti replied: “I think Rodrygo and Vinícius will score more goals over the rest of the season. I think they’ll score more than Bellingham and Joselu. The important think is that when they’re not scoring, we have others who can also score.”

The coach was also asked how Vinícius is feeling after the latest racist insults he has suffered. To that, Ancelotti said: “He is doing well. Unfortunately he is used to this, but he is focused on the game and on his work. I don’t have to say anything to him about that.”

Ancelotti on what Bellingham still has to work on

Discussing Jude Bellingham and asked if there is anything in his game he still needs to work on, Ancelotti said: “For him, the important thing is to keep this up. The great players are consistent. For now, he is showing that and his physical profile allows him to do this.”

Ancelotti on the development of Endrick

On Endrick’s performances in Brazil, the coach commented: “We’re monitoring what he’s doing and he’s doing very well. He has a bright future and he is developing very quickly. I hope he does well next year.”

Ancelotti on the Copa Libertadores final

The coach was also asked if he’ll be watching the Copa Libertadores final and backing his former player Marcelo. To that, he replied: “I’ll watch it, yes. I’ll watch supporting Fluminense, above all for Marcelo as I have nothing against Boca Juniors. We all love Marcelo and hope he can win another title.”