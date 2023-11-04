Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler and Nico Paz.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Arda Güler is finally back after recovering from his meniscus injury, and he could get the opportunity to make his debut for Real Madrid.

Ferland Mendy rejoined the squad in training this Saturday but coach Ancelotti decided to wait until Wednesday’s game to bring him back, knowing that his health will be important during the next few months.

Real Madrid should have what it takes to beat Rayo Vallecano even if Ancelotti decides to make some rotations. Fran Garcia will likely start against his former team in what will also be another chance for him to earn more minutes.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

