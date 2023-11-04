OFFICIAL: Real Madrid publish statement denying negotiations with Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have published an official announcement on their website and social media denying that they’ve negotiated with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

In response to the information published recently by different media outlets, speculating about alleged negotiations between player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid C.F. wants to state that these reports are completely false, and no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Mbappe is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2024 but Real Madrid can’t legally negotiate with him until January 1st, 2024. However, the club has never denied similar reports about other players, so seeing this official announcement is somewhat strange.

The Mbappe transfer saga is far from over, as it definitely seems that the club will want to sign him if the French attacker doesn’t sign an extension with PSG over the next few months.