Daily Thread: 5 November 2023

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!!

Guler has made it. Now lets see if he gets some minutes. Mendy is out for this one.

Presenting your La Liga player of the month.

Well that's that for Fran then I guess.

Far too soon to be giving up on the kid.

ICYMI: A hypothetical *insane* summer transfer window. MAILBAG!

In this Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss everything from the plan without Aurelien Tchouameni for the next 2 months to how much has Ferland Mendy’s stock fallen? Give it a listen.

