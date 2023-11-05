Daily Thread: 5 November 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Gameday!!!
Guler has made it. Now lets see if he gets some minutes. Mendy is out for this one.
ARDA GULER. pic.twitter.com/hV8jkHgOUV— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 4, 2023
Presenting your La Liga player of the month.
"Jude Bellingham wins La Liga's Player of the Month"— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 3, 2023
- Scheduled Tweet every month for the next 15 years. pic.twitter.com/zUZiZjjs8s
Well that's that for Fran then I guess.
Far too soon to be giving up on the kid.
Ancelotti: "Mendy is our reference LB. But in some situations Camavinga can also contribute."— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 4, 2023
ICYMI: A hypothetical *insane* summer transfer window. MAILBAG!
In this Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss everything from the plan without Aurelien Tchouameni for the next 2 months to how much has Ferland Mendy’s stock fallen? Give it a listen.
