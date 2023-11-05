Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in what should be a manageable home game for Los Blancos coming off a full week where they had the opportunity to rest after El Clasico. Ancelotti could make some rotations in this one.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Lejeune, Mumim, Espino, Lopez, Valentin, Palazon, De Frutos, Garcia, De Tomas.

Fran Garcia will be expected to start against his former team, given Mendy’s absence. The French defender has just recovered from a small physical problem he picked up this week and while he should be ready for Wednesday’s game against Braga, Ancelotti decided to give him more time to improve his conditioning.

Camavinga will replace Tchouameni as the team’s defensive midfielder, with Modric potentially starting the game alongside Valverde. Nacho could also start in Alaba or Rudiger’s spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

