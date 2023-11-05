WATCH: Endrick scores another golazo for Palmeiras

Future Real Madrid striker Endrick Felipe is still in great form and he scored a great game-winning goal in Palmeiras’ win against Atletico Paranaense.

Another brilliant goal from Endrick las night! He definitely has it going right now. pic.twitter.com/alvycS4ekg — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) November 5, 2023

Endrick has scored three goals in Palmeiras’ last two games and he has become the team’s leader on offense. The young player has bounced back from his early-season struggles and it’s clear that he now has a case to be an undisputed starter for the Brazilian team during the remainder of the season.

The Brazilian forward will officially become a Real Madrid player in the summer of 2024, although he has already signed his contract with the club. FIFA regulations don’t allow him to play in a different continent until he turns 18 years old, so Real Madrid must wait until 2024 before he can actually defend the white jersey on the field of play.

Endrick has scored 11 goals in 2251 minutes played for Palmeiras this season.