 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Endrick scores another golazo for Palmeiras

The young attacker is in great form.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Palmeiras v Deportivo Pereira - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Future Real Madrid striker Endrick Felipe is still in great form and he scored a great game-winning goal in Palmeiras’ win against Atletico Paranaense.

Endrick has scored three goals in Palmeiras’ last two games and he has become the team’s leader on offense. The young player has bounced back from his early-season struggles and it’s clear that he now has a case to be an undisputed starter for the Brazilian team during the remainder of the season.

The Brazilian forward will officially become a Real Madrid player in the summer of 2024, although he has already signed his contract with the club. FIFA regulations don’t allow him to play in a different continent until he turns 18 years old, so Real Madrid must wait until 2024 before he can actually defend the white jersey on the field of play.

Endrick has scored 11 goals in 2251 minutes played for Palmeiras this season.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid