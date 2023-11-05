Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in what should be a manageable game for Los Blancos. Ancelotti’s men made a statement by beating Barcelona in El Clasico last week and appear to be the favorites to conquer the 2023-24 La Liga title.

First, they will have to take care of business though. These games should not be taken lightly and Madrid must take advantage of their current lead in the table. Coach Carlo Ancelotti could decide to make some rotations and even the reserves should have what it takes to beat Rayo, but they must play with intensity and composure.

Arda Güler could make his debut for Real Madrid tonight after recovering from the meniscus injury which kept him inactive since the pre-season stage in the United States. Madrid will take a cautious approach with Güler and Ancelotti should only play him a few minutes if Los Blancos have a comfortable lead.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

