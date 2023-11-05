 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 2023 La Liga

All set.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
RCD Mallorca v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Joselu.

Rayo Vallecano starting XI (TBC): Dimitrievski, Balliu, Lejeune, Mumim, Espino, Lopez, Valentin, Palazon, De Frutos, Garcia, De Tomas.

After beating Barcelona last week, it’s now time for Real Madrid to take care of business and keep racking up wins on a consistent basis. Manageable games like this one are often taken lightly, so Madrid must make sure they play with composure and intensity from the get go.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid