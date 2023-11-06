Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 0 - 0 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

Did Real Madrid get unlucky vs Rayo Vallecano?

What were the problems from this game?

What could the team have actually done differently?

Joselu

Where is Brahim Diaz?

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Jude’s frustration with his teammates

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde on the right side

Fran Garcia’s performance

Isi

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid’s set piece problems

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattW_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)