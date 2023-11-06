Bellingham questionable against Braga with shoulder injury

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is questionable for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Sporting Bragas with the shoulder injury he picked up during Rayo’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham was able to complete the game with this injury but it appears that he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The coaching staff, team doctors and Bellingham himself will have a meeting on Tuesday to decide whether or not Bellingham should play against Braga. Considering that this is a manageable game for Los Blancos and that they’re also leading the Group Stage with a solid lead, it would make sense for Madrid to give Bellingham the opportunity to rest.

If that’s the case, expect Brahim Diaz, Arda Güler and Luka Modric to compete for the starting role behind the team’s two attackers as Madrid try to bounce back from the disappointing draw against Rayo.

Madrid’s next match in La Liga is at home against Valencia.