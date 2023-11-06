Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: A Big Win

On this episode of the Managing Madrid podcast, Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe discuss:

Castilla’s win over Baleares

Alvaro’s performance

Rafael Obrador and Gonzalo Garcia

Another Xabi Alonso vs Raul hypothetical

Raul’s future as a coach in general

And a lot more

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)