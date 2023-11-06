Managing Madrid Podcast: The Real Deal: Zidane or Alonso - Who Should Lead Real Madrid’s Next Era?

The race is on to choose Real Madrid’s next manager.

In this episode of The Real Deal, we analyze two top candidates: familiar face Zidane who led three UCL triumphs, versus former legend Xabi Alonso, an intriguing option given his success at Bayer Leverkusen.

We also discuss the slim possibility of current manager Carlo Ancelotti staying on.

Comparing tactics, experience, leadership style, rapport with players, and ability to rebuild the squad between Zidane and Alonso. Will Los Blancos turn to the steady hand of Zizou and his proven record, or mix it up with Alonso’s fresh approach and new perspective? This debate focuses on the pros, cons and key intangibles in deciding Madrid’s all-important next leader for the future.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)