Managing Madrid Podcast: Who is to blame for Real Madrid’s lack of goal production?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Who is to blame for Real Madrid’s lack of consistent offensive production?

Reflecting on the decision to not sign a striker

What’s been the biggest problem offensively?

Rodrygo’s regression

What happened to Brahim Diaz?!

Missing out on Harry Kane, with hindsight

What will be the formation / lineup without Bellingham?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)