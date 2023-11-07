 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ENNNDRIIICK: 7 Nov 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
The calm serenity before another DT and another debate:

Welcome to Juninho Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the MM Starting Five who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho Felipe Moreira da Sousa (“Endrinho”) .

A Few Best Players of La Liga

Congrats to Vini and Caroline Weir for being voted the best players of La Liga by their peers.

Some Interesting Quotes from Romain Molina

According to Romain Molina, Flo is gambling this season but has some expansive plans in 2024. Potentially, we will see a new coach, LB and ST grace the Santiago Bernabeu.

We Are Witnessing History

I’m trying to not get sucked into the hype of Endrick — but it’s really really hard not to. Endrick is out here doing FIFA moves in real life.

