ENNNDRIIICK: 7 Nov 2023

A Few Best Players of La Liga

Congrats to Vini and Caroline Weir for being voted the best players of La Liga by their peers.

Some Interesting Quotes from Romain Molina

According to Romain Molina, Flo is gambling this season but has some expansive plans in 2024. Potentially, we will see a new coach, LB and ST grace the Santiago Bernabeu.

We Are Witnessing History

I’m trying to not get sucked into the hype of Endrick — but it’s really really hard not to. Endrick is out here doing FIFA moves in real life.