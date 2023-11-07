DISCUSSION: Is Rodrygo feeling the pressure of leading Real Madrid’s offense?

It’s been a sloppy first third of the season for Real Madrid striker Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian attacker has only scored two goals and delivered one assist in more than 1,000 minutes played for Real Madrid so far. Here’s a fragment of Monday’s Managing Madrid Podcast.

Real Madrid fans around the world are wondering what’s wrong, given that Rodrygo displayed brilliant potential coming off the bench for the last few seasons. Is he not used to the team’s new diamond formation or could he be feeling the pressure of leading Madrid’s offensive line just like Asensio did when Ronaldo left?

One thing is certain. Real Madrid need both Rodrygo and Vinicius to figure things out and bounce back from their disappointing performances if they want to compete for trophies this season, as the team might not be good enough to win titles if Bellingham has to be the leading scorer.