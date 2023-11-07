Endrick, Vinicius, and Rodrygo all called up to the Brazilian National Team

Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has named two Real Madrid players and one soon-to-be Real Madrid player in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick are among the 24 players selected by Diniz, who is in charge of the team until June 2024.

Vinicius and Rodrygo are regulars in the Brazil squad, having featured in the previous rounds of the qualifying campaign.

Endrick, however, is the surprise inclusion in the squad. The 17-year-old sensation, who will join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, has earned his first senior call-up after two fantastic games for Palmeiras where he’s scored a combined three goals.

What a feat. 17 year old Endrick has been called up to the Brazilian National Team. pic.twitter.com/aDpzEfLUgl — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 6, 2023

Endrick is the youngest player to be called up to the Brazil senior team since Ronaldo Nazario in 1994. Diniz praised the youngster’s potential and said he deserved the opportunity to represent his country.

“He’s a player who has the potential to be one of those great talents. We don’t know if it will be confirmed,” Diniz said at the unveiling press conference. “[The call-up is] not pressure. It’s a prize and a vision of the future of what this kid can be.”

Brazil will face Colombia in Barranquilla on Thursday, November 16, before hosting world champion Argentina at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro five days later. Brazil is currently third in the South American qualifying table, with seven points from four games. Argentina leads the group with 12 points.