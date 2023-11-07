OFFICIAL: Camavinga signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced Eduardo Camavinga’s contract extension, one which will keep him in the club until 2029.

Real Madrid C. F. and Camavinga have reached an agreement on a contract extension which ties the player to the club until 30 June 2029.

Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid in 2021, aged just 18, and has won 6 trophies in his first two seasons: 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 1 La Liga, 1 Copa del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

At just 20 years of age, he’s already made 114 appearances in the Real Madrid jersey. He was shortlisted for the Golden Boy in 2021 and 2022, and for the Kopa Trophy in 2022 and 2023.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Camavinga signed for Real Madrid as a talented prospect two years ago and he has established himself in the squad with his hard work, his dedication and his contributions on the pitch.

The young midfielder will turn 21 years old this week and he has a bright future ahead of him.