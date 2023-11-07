Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Braga

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Sporting Braga in the Champions League Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler and Nico Paz.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Jude Bellingham has recovered from the shoulder injury he picked up during the last game against Rayo, although he could still start the game on the bench in order to avoid any risks.

Real Madrid are leading their group comfortably and that’s the main reason why coach Carlo Ancelotti could decide to make some more rotations in this game. The fans will want to see Arda Güler make his debut and Brahim could also play some minutes if the Italian coach ultimately chooses to rest most of his starters.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

