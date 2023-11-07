 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Where is Zidane going next, and how do we evaluate two years of Xavi?

Kiyan and Diego are back for the Clasico hangover

By Kiyan Sobhani
Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona’s ‘ugly wins’
  • How much do Clasicos affect the outcome of the season?
  • Reflecting on two years of Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona
  • Did Real Sociedad deserve to beat Barca?
  • The art of winning even when you’re not playing well
  • Where is Zinedine Zidane going next? Will he return soon?
  • And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

