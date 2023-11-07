Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Where is Zidane going next, and how do we evaluate two years of Xavi?

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona’s ‘ugly wins’

How much do Clasicos affect the outcome of the season?

Reflecting on two years of Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

Did Real Sociedad deserve to beat Barca?

The art of winning even when you’re not playing well

Where is Zinedine Zidane going next? Will he return soon?

And much more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas