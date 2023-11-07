Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Where is Zidane going next, and how do we evaluate two years of Xavi?

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona’s ‘ugly wins’
- How much do Clasicos affect the outcome of the season?
- Reflecting on two years of Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona
- Did Real Sociedad deserve to beat Barca?
- The art of winning even when you’re not playing well
- Where is Zinedine Zidane going next? Will he return soon?
- And much more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
