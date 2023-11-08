CAMAVINGA CAMA-OH: 8 November 2023

Quick Photo Sesh After Droppin Debating the Opps in Another DT:

Welcome to Juninho Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the MM Midfielder who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel (CDM), KungFuZizou (CM), NeRObutBlanco (LB) , Felipejack (CM), and your #10 Juninho Eduardo Celmi Camavinho dos Santos Leite (“Camavinho”) .

MATCHDAY: REAL MADRID V. BRAGA

Another midweek banger with Los Blancos facing Braga in an attempt to qualify for the Round of 16.

Interesting Quotes From Alvaro Benito (former RM Youth Coach)

Here are a few interesting quotes from Alvaro Benito discussing Vinicius and Rodrygo’s recent struggles.

“Benzema attracted a lot of attention and attention from defenders. Because of this, both Vinicius and Rodrygo had much easier times when moving around the field.” He pointed out that the team’s system has evolved, leading to both players having a harder time finding goal-scoring opportunities. He noted, “Madrid has changed the system, and now Rodrygo is less Rodrygo, and Vinicius is less Vinicius. They are struggling to create chances.” “Vinicius likes to receive with the ball with his open foot. For this you need fluid ball circulation from the team and, with the 4-4-2, you have less height or vertical options in the game when it comes to giving Vinicius passes. There are fewer players between the lines, which makes the ball circulation more difficult.”

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/11/7/23950840/alvaro-benito-explains-why-vinicius-and-rodrygo-are-out-of-form

Nevertheless, hopefully the Brazilians regain their form in a 4-4-2 or even a 4-3-3, so we can see more of this:

CAMA-OH CAMA-OH

Renewal. More Years. More Life. More Memes. More Cama. Generational