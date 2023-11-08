Real Madrid vs Braga, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid face Sporting Braga in what should be a manageable match in the Champions League Group Stage. Jude Bellingham is still questionable after dislocating his shoulder during Sunday’s match against Rayo Vallecano and coach Carlo Ancelotti should probably give him the opportunity to get some rest. Will he?

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Braga predicted XI: Matheus, Mendes, Fonte, Oliveira, Borja, Zalazar, Musrati, Djalo, Horta, Bruma, Banza.

If Bellingham doesn’t play, Ancelotti could very well implement a 4-3-3 to accommodate Vinicius and Rodrygo while increasing their confidence, although it’s true that it would make sense to keep the team’s formation and system consistent even without Bellingham, who is the main beneficiary of the 4-4-2 diamond.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.