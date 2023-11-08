Real Madrid vs Braga 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Braga just a few days after the disappointing draw against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Los Blancos still have a perfect record in the Champions League and their comfortable lead in the group will allow coach Carlo Ancelotti to make some rotations if he wants to keep his players fresh and engaged for what’s ahead before the Christmas break.

Madrid should be the favorites to win this game and earn the three points even if Ancelotti does rotate the squad. Players like Brahim, Lucas Vazquez or Nacho could get some valuable minutes tonight and even Arda Güler could make his debut during the second half if the context of the game fits what he needs after spending three months sidelined with a meniscus injury which required surgery.

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior will want to use this favorable game to gain some momentum and confidence after their recent struggles. Will they be able to score?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

