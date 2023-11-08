Nasser Al-Khelaifi: “I didn’t see Real Madrid’s statement”

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said he did not see Real Madrid’s statement in which the Spanish club denied holding negotiations with Kylian Mbappe, the star striker of the French team.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Khelaifi spoke about various topics, including the future of Mbappe, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Madrid.

“I didn’t see the statement to be honest, we are focused on ourselves, not on others,” Al-Khelaifi said “The good thing is that everyone at the club is focused on football.

“As I’ve said before, Mbappe is the best player in the world and it’s fantastic to see how he drives PSG and also the French national team.

“He is also a very positive influence on all the young players we have at PSG and helps us build our future legacy.”