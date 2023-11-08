CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Braga, 2023 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Braga in the Champions League.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Braga predicted XI: Matheus, Mendes, Fonte, Oliveira, Borja, Zalazar, Musrati, Djalo, Horta, Bruma, Banza.

Ancelotti is clearly making rotations tonight, with reserves like Brahim Vazquez, Mendy or Nacho getting the chance to start and prove their worth. This is an important game for Madrid, as they need to bounce back from the disappointing draw against Rayo in La Liga. Bellingham will sit on the bench.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

