Player Ratings: Real Madrid 3 - 0 Braga; 2023 UEFA Champions League Group Stage

Full match player ratings below:

Lunin—7: Produced a massive save on Braga’s early penalty. Was not expected to start but got the call and performed.

Lucas Vazquez—5: Needless foul inside the box to concede an early penalty which was fortunately stopped by Andriy Lunin. Less than 15 minutes later, had a poor headed back pass that nearly led to another goal conceded and a debatable penalty. Made some good runs forward and always provided an outlet on the right, improved as the game wore on. Produced an assist on the Vinicius Junior goal.

Toni Rudiger—7: Another day at the office for the German. Kept it simple at the back and defended well in transition.

Nacho—7: Captain has started every UCL match and has not missed a step despite lacking continuity.

Ferland Mendy—6: Solid defensively, even produced some silky skills late in the game to pass out of a tight situation.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Good performance at the base of the midfield. Showed off his passing range with 3/3 long balls and looked to go vertical as often as possible.

Fede Valverde—8: His fine form to start the season continues once again. The Uruguayan is a duel winning animal and one of the finest ball progressor’s in the world. Oftentimes, starts from a right back position to cover for the wing back in “rest defense” but also provide more acreage in front of him for an eventual ball carry should he receive a pass.

Toni Kroos—7: Had 4 key passes, 5/5 long balls, and 98% pass accuracy from 83 passes.

Brahim Diaz—8.5: An example in putting your head down and making the most of the minutes provided. Got the chance to start today and capitalized: scored a disallowed goal but would not be stopped, minutes later scored the opening goal of the game after connecting with Rodrygo’s cutback.

Vinicius Junior—8: Whistled by the Bernabeu crowd in the first half after a number of heavy touches and poor dribbling attempts. Made amends with a fantastic second half, scoring a goal and providing an assist to Rodrygo. Finished the match with 7 key passes and

Rodrygo—8: Moved all over the front line and often created overloads on the left with Vinicius Junior. Produced the first goal from a dribbling sequence off the left flank into the box, cutting the ball back for Brahim. Scored one for himself after a central run was found by Vini Jr and allowed Rodrygo to pull off a deft chip over the keeper.

Substitutions:

Luka Modric—7: Active after coming on to a 3-0 game-state. Picked up the ball in pockets of midfield and was able to turn and run at the Braga defense finding seams to feed his teammates.

Dani Carvajal—6: Replaced Lucas Vazquez with the result in the bag and tried to foray forward as often as possible.

Nico Paz —6: At long last the Canterano made his long awaited first team debut after being called up six times prior. Played in the #10 role but veered towards the right, allowing him to cut on to his favored left foot. Had one piece of skill where he juggled the ball over an opposition defender’s head.

Fran Garcia—N/A: Late replacement for Ferland Mendy.

Joselu—N/A: Late replacement for Rodrygo Goes.