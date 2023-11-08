Ancelotti: “Brahim might play more after this performance”

Following Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Braga, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the Bernabéu press room and discussed a number of different topics, from individual players to Los Blancos’ love of this competition.

Ancelotti on Brahim’s performance

After Brahim Díaz was given an opportunity and played well, Ancelotti said of him: “He showed great quality and sacrificed defensively too. So, this means he might play more minutes. The thing is, his best position, where he played today, is where Bellingham was playing so well, but Brahim did really well.”

Ancelotti on Arda Güler not getting his debut

Many thought that Arda Güler might be given his debut here, but that wasn’t the case. Explaining this, Ancelotti said: “We’re being very careful with him, as he only just returned to the team after a serious injury. It’ll come in time, when he’s 100 percent.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius and Rodrygo

Both Vinícius and Rodrygo got on the scoresheet and the coach spoke about them both, stating: “In the first half there were some doubts about Vinícius as he could have been more effective, but his second half was spectacular. What he and Rodrygo did was spectacular, with their combinations. Their counter attack is a goal that few strike partnerships can achieve. It also helps make them feel more comfortable when you’re already up on the scoreboard.”

Explaining the hug he had with Rodrygo after the Brazilian’s goal, he said: “The players know I am a person who works as a coach, not just a coach, and they know what I’m like. It’s up to me to give the players confidence and support even when they’re not scoring.”

Ancelotti on Lunin’s late promotion to the starting XI

Discussing the late switch at the goalkeeping position, the coach explained: “Kepa had an issue in the warm-up and we put in Lunin and he helped us win this game. He made a good save at the penalty and was solid throughout. That shows that the squad depth is good. We also saw that with Brahim and Lucas Vázquez. That will allow us to fight in all competitions.”

Ancelotti on Piqué’s comments

After Gerard Piqué spoke earlier in the day about Real Madrid’s latest Champions League win being a miracle, Ancelotti was asked for a comment and said: “Piqué lives in his world, which isn’t the world of Madridismo. There is no Madridista who will forget the 14th, not one. Real Madrid has done well in this competition. We have to give credit to these four performances and we’re happy to make it to the next round in the Champions League once more. We won’t take it easy in the next two Champions League games, because every Champions League game requires us to give our all.”