Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 0 Braga, Champions League 2023 - 2024

Kiyan and Euan break down a fun win at the Bernabeu

By Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear
Real Madrid CF v SC Braga: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

  • Why these Champions League group stage games are a blessing before the season really ramps up
  • Brahim Diaz taking the Jude role
  • “The Brahim game”
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes about Brahim
  • The Andriy Lunin / Kepa swap / confusion and Lunin’s performance
  • Lucas Vazquez’s performance
  • Fede Valverde’s performance
  • Rodrygo Goes ending his drought
  • Vinicius and Rodrygo’s UCL goals
  • What is Ancelotti’s “plan” with Arda Guler?
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

