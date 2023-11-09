Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 0 Braga, Champions League 2023 - 2024

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Why these Champions League group stage games are a blessing before the season really ramps up

Brahim Diaz taking the Jude role

“The Brahim game”

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes about Brahim

The Andriy Lunin / Kepa swap / confusion and Lunin’s performance

Lucas Vazquez’s performance

Fede Valverde’s performance

Rodrygo Goes ending his drought

Vinicius and Rodrygo’s UCL goals

What is Ancelotti’s “plan” with Arda Guler?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)