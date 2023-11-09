MR. OCTOBER: 9 Nov. 2023

This Daily Thread Is Sponsored By Bad Bunny (aka Benito) and La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos:

DT Thread Motto: nadie sabe lo que va pasar mañana

———————-

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the La Banda who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and El Rey Benito Juninho Antonio Martinez Ocasio (aka Junito).

——————————

COMO NO TE VOY A QUERER?

“Ey, a vece quisiera quedarme pela’o pa empazar a josear otra vez, y hacerme millo de nuevo...mira cómo me muevo...yo cambié el juego” - MR. OCTOBER (Track #5)

Another CL night in Madrid and another performance by Mr. October himself, Rodrygo Goes. A scintillating performance with an early assist, “magesterial” chip, a line breaking pass eventually leading to Vini’s goal, and honestly should’ve won a penalty. Of course, we’d be remiss to mention the fantastic game by Brahim “Shadow Realm” Diaz, Vini “I Got Whistled And Silenced The Haters” Jr., and Andriy “My Name Is NOT KEPA” Lunin. Really tho, Lunin doesn’t make that PK save and this game probably goes upside down. And props to Carlo for sticking by the Brazilians.

: Rodrygo is MOTM ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fhr7pNReIf — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 8, 2023

Neymar Jr. under Rodrygo’s IG post. pic.twitter.com/VaNRPGqGDL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 9, 2023

Rodrygo, vocal a few times this season about his gratitude for Ancelotti's patience with him, says this about the hug: "When we are not in a great moment, we see the real people. I was not in a good moment and he was always with me, I scored and I had the obligation to come and… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 8, 2023

Sin Problemas. Sin Miedo. Calma Estoy Acqui

“Llevo cinco año’ en la cima como Tim Duncan” — VUELVE CANDY B (Track #14)

Here are a few interesting quotes from Carlo Ancelotti concerning the game:

“[Brahim] showed great quality and sacrificed defensively too. So, this means he might play more minutes. The thing is, his best position, where he played today, is where Bellingham was playing so well” “Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid is over? No comment. I won’t answer this.” “Piqué lives in his world, which isn’t the world of Madridismo. There is no Madridista who will forget the 14th, not one.”

For more: https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/11/8/23953040/ancelotti-press-conference-champions-league-braga

And a few words regarding Pique’s ill-advised comments:

Pique says "no one will remember Real Madrid's last Champions League title". I know, I know, it's a set phrase and all that, but I never really understand why people come up with lines like that. Of course people will remember it. I remember 0-0 draws from 20 years ago, ffs. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) November 8, 2023

WHERE SHE/HE/THEY GOES?

“Baby, dime la verdad si te olvidaste de mi” - WHERE SHE GOES (just listen to the album)

Seems like everyone was in Madrid today according to Chiringuito. I refuse to really believe their reports but besides the game analysis (which can be found in MM Podcast + Immediate Reaction), there’s limited news today.

⚪️ Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid is over? Ancelotti: “No comment. I won't answer this about Mbappé”. pic.twitter.com/92VrPQ0EF6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 8, 2023

❗️Rafaela Pimienta, agent of players like Haaland, at the Santiago Bernabéu. @relevo pic.twitter.com/yBDMLbum63 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 8, 2023

❗️Kylian Mbappé arrived in Madrid today at 16:30 & is still here, as per @elchiringuitotv #rmalive ✈️ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 8, 2023

And a few gifs cause yea:

Edit: Forgot to say, shoutout to Nico Paz on the CL debut. I know you reading this!