OFFICIAL: Valverde signs Real Madrid contract extension

Real Madrid have announced the contract extension for Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, who will stay in the club until 2029. Valverde’s previous deal was set to expire in 2027, so this extension is Real Madrid’s way of giving the midfielder a significant salary raise.

Valverde is still 25 years old but he has established himself as an undisputed starter in Real Madrid’s deep midfield line. In fact, Valverde is quite possibly the only undisputed starter on the team’s midfield, with his spot being all but a lock whenever Real Madrid play a big game.

Valverde’s extension comes immediately after Vinicius’, Rodrygo’s and Camavinga’s own new deals, so Real Madrid are looking to keep their future core intact as they believe those players have a bright future ahead of them.

The Uruguayan midfielder has scored one goal and delivered three assists in 16 appearances for Madrid this season.