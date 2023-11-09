BREAKING: Kepa out two weeks with minor groin injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will be out around two weeks with the minor groin injury he picked up right before Wednesday’s game against Braga in the Champions League, according to reports published in the Spanish press.

Kepa sustained this injury while warming up and he was forced to sit this one out and let backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin get the job done.

Lunin will be the team’s starting goalkeeper while Kepa recovers from his injury and based on his performance against Braga, he’s ready. The Ukrainian keeper saved a crucial penalty early in the game and he also prevented Braga from finding the back of the net on the very last play of the game.

Lunin will now get a good opportunity to make a statement and prove himself as he tries to increase his value in the market knowing that his contract with Real Madrid expires next summer.