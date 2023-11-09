 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: Kepa out two weeks with minor groin injury

Lunin will be defending the team’s goal over the next few games.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v SC Braga: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will be out around two weeks with the minor groin injury he picked up right before Wednesday’s game against Braga in the Champions League, according to reports published in the Spanish press.

Kepa sustained this injury while warming up and he was forced to sit this one out and let backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin get the job done.

Lunin will be the team’s starting goalkeeper while Kepa recovers from his injury and based on his performance against Braga, he’s ready. The Ukrainian keeper saved a crucial penalty early in the game and he also prevented Braga from finding the back of the net on the very last play of the game.

Lunin will now get a good opportunity to make a statement and prove himself as he tries to increase his value in the market knowing that his contract with Real Madrid expires next summer.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid