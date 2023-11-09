Real Madrid “give up” on signing Kylian Mbappe — report

Could the long, drawn-out saga of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid finally be entering its twilight phase?

That seems like an unrealistic question, as both Mbappe and Real Madrid seem to be forever intertwined in never-ending rumours linking them together. However, a report in Cadena Ser this week states that Real Madrid could actually, finally, be giving in to the idea that signing the French superstar is not possible.

There are several reasons for this, if the report is true. Primarily, Mbappe would come with a salary that would dwarf the highest earners already in the team, which could create a massive wage imbalance at the club.

Secondly, Mbappe, who has already rejected the club more than once, could turn away from the Bernabeu once again, leaving the club with less options in a dwindling market. This season was the first time in club history the team didn’t assign a number 9, and they did so because they were holding out on the Frenchman

The report also states that Mbappe would be 26 if he arrives, and doesn’t fit in the right age bracket of young players the club wants to sign, although, admittedly, that last point doesn’t seem to hold much weight because at 26, Mbappe would be entering his peak.

The report may or may not be true. It’s important to note that Real Madrid may have leaked this story to Cadena SER as a smokescreen so that PSG don’t get annoyed with Real Madrid’s continual links to Mbappe.

One thing is certain: this report doesn’t stop the rumours. There will be plenty of links between Mbappe and Real Madrid from now until next summer.