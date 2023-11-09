Santos star Marcos Leonardo receiving interest from Real Madrid—report

Real Madrid have contacted the agents of 20-year-old Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, according to a report from Brazilian outlet Globo.

In the same week that Real Madrid expressed interest, Saudi-backed Premier League club, Newcastle United, have also reportedly held discussions with the players’ agents. There is no formal offer from either club. A deal could be done in January but for now the player is working to keep Santos from an unprecedented relegation. Santos currently sit just 1 point above the relegation zone.

A potential connection to this story: Rafaela Pimenta’s attendance at the Bernabeu on Wendesday night. The super agent businesswoman was pictured sitting next to Fernando Brito, the representative of Marcos Leonardo, in one of the balcony seats at the Bernabeu. Many linked her presence to Erling Haaland, but instead it could be around Marcos Leonardo.

The young striker’s contract expires in 2026 with Santos owning 70% of the player’s rights, the other 30% is owned by Leonardo himself. Roma was said to have made a bid in the summer, but was rejected. Santos may be willing to accept an offer in the region of 40 million euros. The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals this season and has another five goals for the Brazil U-20 team. He also made the senior Brazil team’s pre-list ahead of the latest call-up. He will be one to watch and may be another Brazilian target that has caught the eye of Juni Calafat and Real Madrid.