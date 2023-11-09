Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Andrea Orlandi on Pique’s comments and the football identities of Real Madrid and Barcelona

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are joined by Andrea Orlandi to discuss:
- How Andrea scouts players with film / data
- Why you need to know who Jan Arambaru is
- Scouting with data vs scouting with the eye test
- Did Barcelona’s scouting department fail when signing Antoine Greizmann?
- The debate about football styles and Gerard Pique’s comments
- Is Barca’s football philosophy sustainable?
- Andrea’s analysis of the Clasico
- Does Real Madrid’s lack of philosophy contribute to their success?
- How much does Barca miss Sergio Busquets?
- Does Barcelona actually teach the academy to hate Real Madrid?
- And much more.
