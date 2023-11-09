 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Andrea Orlandi on Pique’s comments and the football identities of Real Madrid and Barcelona

Kiyan and Diego are joined by former Barca academy player Andrea Orlandi

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are joined by Andrea Orlandi to discuss:

  • How Andrea scouts players with film / data
  • Why you need to know who Jan Arambaru is
  • Scouting with data vs scouting with the eye test
  • Did Barcelona’s scouting department fail when signing Antoine Greizmann?
  • The debate about football styles and Gerard Pique’s comments
  • Is Barca’s football philosophy sustainable?
  • Andrea’s analysis of the Clasico
  • Does Real Madrid’s lack of philosophy contribute to their success?
  • How much does Barca miss Sergio Busquets?
  • Does Barcelona actually teach the academy to hate Real Madrid?
  • And much more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid