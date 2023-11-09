Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Andrea Orlandi on Pique’s comments and the football identities of Real Madrid and Barcelona

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are joined by Andrea Orlandi to discuss:

How Andrea scouts players with film / data

Why you need to know who Jan Arambaru is

Scouting with data vs scouting with the eye test

Did Barcelona’s scouting department fail when signing Antoine Greizmann?

The debate about football styles and Gerard Pique’s comments

Is Barca’s football philosophy sustainable?

Andrea’s analysis of the Clasico

Does Real Madrid’s lack of philosophy contribute to their success?

How much does Barca miss Sergio Busquets?

Does Barcelona actually teach the academy to hate Real Madrid?

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

