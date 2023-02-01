Open Thread: February 1, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a beer-and-snacks night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Yare Yare Daze

So...your take on this?

| Real Madrid didn't sign any players in January because "they don't believe in the winter transfer window" @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 31, 2023

Still...

Could this be an opening for some Castilla talents to make their breakthrough if the situation calls for it? Say... Arribas or Martin?

Yeah Yeah I Know...

At the very least, we won’t be getting too serious with Mbappe rumors until the weather is warmer.

| Catalina Miñarro (Real Madrid board of directors): "Mbappé? I don't rule anything out with Florentino. If he adjusts to the club's criteria, he will come." @relevo #rmalive pic.twitter.com/pqRugkMTvV — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 31, 2023

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.