 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: February 1, 2023

Your Wednesday issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a beer-and-snacks night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Yare Yare Daze

So...your take on this?

Still...

Could this be an opening for some Castilla talents to make their breakthrough if the situation calls for it? Say... Arribas or Martin?

Yeah Yeah I Know...

At the very least, we won’t be getting too serious with Mbappe rumors until the weather is warmer.

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid