Rayo Vallecano president confirms Real Madrid have signed Fran Garcia

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has confirmed that defender Fran Garcia has signed for Real Madrid and will join the club next summer. Presa talked to Cadena COPE and confirmed what was reported last week.

“Fran Garcia will join Real Madrid at the end of this season, we’ve reached an agreement. Real Madrid stopped Fran Garcia from signing for Bayer Leverkusen, and that’s clearly because they think he’s a player who can contribute,” he said.

Some Real Madrid fans believed the club should’ve bought Garcia this winter, but Presa thanked Los Blancos for not doing so even after Mendy’s hamstring injury.

“Real Madrid’s behavior proves they’re a very classy club. Out of respect for Rayo and in order not to put us in a tough spot, they behaved like true class,” he added.

Garcia will kick off the 2023-2024 pre-season with the rest of the squad and Madrid will then evaluate his quality to assess what kind of role he should have in the team.