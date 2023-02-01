Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid, with their peculiar schedule, play the last of three games in a row where Las Blancas face a Basque club. After Deportivo Alavés and Athletic Club, postponed matchday 13 of Liga F brings Las Blancas the first encounter with Real Sociedad for the 2022/23 season.

The two clubs were supposed to face each other on December 18th of 2022. However, because of Madrid’s packed schedule, revolving around two Champions League games that were too close to each other, the match had to be postponed. Las Blancas have one more postponed game to play this February - against UDG Tenerife which was matchday 3.

After Erreala’s brilliant 2021/22 season, this one took an almost 180-degree turn. Out of 16 played games, the San Sebastián team only won 7, losing 5 and drawing the other 4. They currently sit on the 6th place on the standings winning only 2 of their last 5 games. However, despite their questionable form, Natalia Arroyo’s side is an opponent to watch out for.

It’s important to note that if Real Madrid win this match, they will climb up to the second place ahead of Levante, with one more game in hand. Levante is currently only a point ahead of Las Blancas and even a draw is enough for Madrid to climb up because of the goal difference factor.

The match kicks off on February 1st at 21:00 CET on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho, Paula Partido.

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision)

Olga is back in the squad after announcing she had Covid-19 which prevented her to be available for the previous game.