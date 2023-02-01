Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in the postponed matchday 13 of Liga F.

The two clubs were supposed to face each other on December 18th of 2022. However, because of Madrid’s packed schedule, the match had to be postponed. Las Blancas have one more postponed game to play this February - against UDG Tenerife which was matchday 3.

Erreala’s form has been rather questionable. The Basque side have won only 7 out of the 16 matches this season, losing 5 and drawing the other 4. They won only 2 out of the last 5 matches, losing the other 3. On the other side, Real Madrid haven’t lost a point in the league since the beginning of November 2022.

It’s important to note that if Real Madrid win this match, they will climb up to the second place ahead of Levante, with one more game in hand. Levante is currently only a point ahead of Las Blancas and even a draw is enough for Madrid to climb up because of the goal difference factor.

How to Watch

Date: 01/02/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube