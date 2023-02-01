Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad; Liga F

Alberto Toril and Natalia Arroyo have made their line-up choices, neither side taking many risks.

Real Madrid is back to the normal 4-2-3-1 with Weir supporting the attack, together with Athenea and Feller on her sides, while Feller acts as a wide striker at times, along with Esther. For this game, Toril decided to go back to the 4 at the back with 2 CBs and two natural fullbacks.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Ivana, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Sociedad XI: Lete, Tejada, Amaiur, I. Arnaiz, N. Eizagirre, Le Guilly, Andreia, Jensen, Gemma, Vanegas, Bernabé

Subs: A. Nanclares, Iraia, Maddi, Etxezarreta, Franssi, Izarne, Allegra, Mirari

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 01/02/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube