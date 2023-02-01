Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Valencia

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s home match against Valencia, which was postponed because of the Spanish Supercup played in Saudi Arabia.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Aurelien Tchouameni is back having recovered from the calf injury he picked up against Villarreal last month. The defensive midfielder should return to the starting lineup when he’s completely ready, but tomorrow might be too soon for him considering that he completed his first training session with the group on Tuesday.

Carvajal is also back, so it will be interesting to see Ancelotti’s decision regarding the defensive line. Nacho has played well in recent games, so will Camavinga be deployed as a left-back once again or will Nacho play there if Carvajal features in the lineup?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.