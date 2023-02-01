Antonio Raillo continues to take shots at Vinicius Jr

Mallorca defender and captain Antonio Raillo, who has previously had scuffles on the field with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, did not hold back with his shots toward the Brazilian today.

Appearing on DAZN’s Twitch channel on Wednesday, Raillo, who was asked about his relationship with Vinicius, started off by saying he won’t say much, but then went on to say a few things that were aimed at the Brazilian.

“I refer to what I said last time, I’m not going to say much more about it,” Raillo said. “If tomorrow I have to set an example for my children, maybe I would put Modric or Benzema, but I could never use Vinicius.”

The feud between the two (although, seemingly it’s one-sided, as Vinicius hasn’t acknowledged Raillo off the field) stems from Real Madrid’s 4 - 1 win over Mallorca earlier this season. Following that game, Raillo made some controversial claims.

“Vinicius? Let him dance but he insults and belittles his colleagues,” Raillo said after that game. “Then when he’s labeled provocative, he uses the joker of racism.”