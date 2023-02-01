Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Real Sociedad; Liga F

Another win to secure the second place on the standings for Real Madrid. Las Blancas beat Real Sociedad 4-1 with the goals of Rocío, Athenea, and two goals by Esther. Below are my thoughts and views on the game.

Grid View Real Madrid XI

Real Sociedad XI

Subs

The first 15 minutes weren’t filled with much excitement. In 9’ Real Sociedad had a corner which was taken by Nerea. The ball flew right into the box, to Tejada who took too long to control and never got to shoot the ball even though she was left unmarked. Three minutes later Esther managed a dribble and a shot on target which Lete caught without many problems.

16’: GOAL by Rocío Gálvez (1-0)! After Reala gave away a freekick on their right side, Weir decided to take it and centered it right onto Rocío’s head.

OJO al balón que puso @itscarolineweir @Galvez_Rocio utilizó sus muelles para poner el primero en el marcador ⚽@realmadridfem #LigaFenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/WGLkEeo9dN — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) February 1, 2023

There weren’t many fun things happening in the next 15 minutes either. There was an interesting detail in 18’ when Feller made a fun tackle on the side.

32’: GOAL by Esther González (2-0)! Athenea dribbled and made a taconazo inside the box to Toletti who masterfully slid it to Esther to put it inside.

In 38’ Athenea gave away the ball inside Madrid’s box and luckily, Real Sociedad didn’t manage the final pass.

39’: GOAL by Athenea del Castillo (3-0)! Just one minute after making a fatal error, she robbed the ball from Nerea’s pass intended for Tejada, ran to the box and put the ball past the goalkeeper.

Tremendo error de @nereaeizagirre_ que aprovecha la más lista de la clase @atheeneeaa_10 para poner el 3-0 del @realmadridfem pic.twitter.com/CIxNqcRbRo — Alexxxxx (@alexgtmx) February 1, 2023

Two minutes later, Esther took a shot after Feller’s through pass, but Lete saved it right at the goalpost. She dropped it for a second and Madrid’s striker thought she could get the rebound but Lete finally got a hold of the ball.

At halftime, Maite was subbed in for Feller.

In the first six minutes, there were a few interesting details to note. First one being at 49’ when Amaiur showed her quality against Kenti on the left wing, but ultimately shot at the side net. Two minutes after that, there was a nice side pass from Esther to Weir in front of the goal, however the Scot was positioned awkwardly and missed without even hitting the defender who was making a sliding tackle in front of her.

55’: GOAL by Manuela Vanegas (3-1)! After Kathellen giving away a corner to the opponents, Nerea took it and decided to send it directly into the box to Vanegas who managed a beautiful header. Erreala’s hopes for a comeback appeared for a short time.

Five minutes later, at 60’, Weir tried her luck from a long range, but it was an easy catch for Elene Lete.

63’: GOAL by Esther González (4-1)! Athenea’s amazing curve ball arrived to Esther who was completely unmarked and free to shoot.

Tocaron en el medio @claudiazornoza y @itscarolineweir para dar en progresión a @Estheeer9 que luego de una jugada personal y abrir a banda pasó a definir perfecto el caramelo que le puso @atheeneeaa_10



4-1 @realmadridfem pic.twitter.com/G6axh83BXS — Alexxxxx (@alexgtmx) February 1, 2023

67’: Nahikari and Freja were subbed in for Esther and Zornoza

Between this sub and the next one, Nahikari and Maite had a nice combination in 76’ and Nahikari tried to dribble inside the opponents’ box, as well as doing a taconazo in between. During this time she played as a lone striker and dropped back at times when needed.

82’: Møller and Teresa in for Athenea and Toletti

This sub pushed Nahikari to stay on top while Møller had more of a free role filling in for a winger and the second striker. There weren’t any more chances on the home side, but Amaiur had a late chance at 90+1’ when she sent the ball just wide from the center of the box.

Nice and comfortable win to secure Madrid the second place above Levante. There’s one more postponed game to catch up on.