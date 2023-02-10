Las Blancas Podcast: Don’t fix what is not broken!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 3-2 win against Granadilla Tenerife.
Talking points:
- Lineup choices and problems with the changes
- Las Blancas’ struggle in buildup
- Granadilla’s setup against the ball
- Real Madrid’s crashing the box tactic
- Granadilla’s duel based approach and dominance
- Real Madrid’s long ball problem
- Esther’s role in progression and chance creation
- Granadilla’s second ball fight
- How substitutions changed the game
- Feller’s defensive work rate
- Weir’s World
- Toletti’s turnaround and impact
- Nahikari’s wide role
- Upcoming international break
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...