Las Blancas Podcast: Don’t fix what is not broken!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 3-2 win against Granadilla Tenerife.

Talking points:

Lineup choices and problems with the changes

Las Blancas’ struggle in buildup

Granadilla’s setup against the ball

Real Madrid’s crashing the box tactic

Granadilla’s duel based approach and dominance

Real Madrid’s long ball problem

Esther’s role in progression and chance creation

Granadilla’s second ball fight

How substitutions changed the game

Feller’s defensive work rate

Weir’s World

Toletti’s turnaround and impact

Nahikari’s wide role

Upcoming international break

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)