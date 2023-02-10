Enrique Arribas, Sergio’s Father: “He dreams of being part of the first team”

After his son’s opportunistic goal in the Club World Cup semi-final, Enrique Arribas, Sergio Arribas’ father, was invited on to Spanish radio, on a program called SER Deportivo, to discuss his son’s goal and his desires for the future:

On the emotion of that goal, Enrique revealed the pure joy he felt and the whole Arribas family felt: “I felt an immense joy for my son, it is an award for all the work of these years, it is an immense joy for everyone: for me, his mother, his brother, his girlfriend... It was very unexpected. One minute left, he comes out and in the first ball he touches he scores a goal. It’s difficult to express,” his father, Enrique Arribas, explained on the SER Deportivos program.

Questioned on Sergio’s arrival to the first team, Enrique Arribas reiterated time and time again that there are not many secrets. “I always tell him that to be able to get to the dream he has, the only way is work and humility, and that’s what he does. He is a very normal boy, we are very normal people, we have always told him that his feet must be on the ground and there is no further secret,” Enrique said.

Enrique was then probed on Sergio’s future and made no secret of his son’s desire to succeed at Real Madrid. “Like any boy who starts in the youth academy of any team his dream is the first team, it is what he has pursued the most.

Asked if Ancelotti should be providing the 21-year-old with more minutes, Enrique was full of respect for Anceotti: “We can’t do anything. Ancelotti is able to know when he needs Sergio and when not... A coach like Ancelotti, that level and that category, what are you going to tell him?”, Enrique Arribas reiterated. “For Sergio it’s amazing to play with the best in the world, players with Balon d’Ors. You have to know your place. I always tell him, that he must take advantage of this time because it does not happen every day. You have to learn from the best and add experience to your game,” he said.