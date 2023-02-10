 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 10 February 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Al Ahly v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Carlo Out?

Regardless of the usual MM noise, it appears as if the club (or board) may be preparing for life without Carlo. The lack of transfer movement and leaks regarding differing visions of Madrid’s transfer policy don’t seem to indicate that the board is building with our manager.

Also recently this:

I could be wrong, but I don’t recall a NT ever discussing the future of a current Real Madrid manager.

The Chosen One

Everyone: Raul this....Zizou that...Kloppity Klopp...or Touchy About Tuchel....

Juninho: Xabi in 4

Xabi is the Chosen One...you heard it here first. If Carlo leaves in the summer, Xabi will be priority #1.

Words From The Prodigal Son

Only....only if you’d come back. Good Player’s Tribune article from Odegaard about his journey from Madrid substitute to captain of the PL leaders — Arsenal. Finally, an explanation of his thought process of why he couldn’t wait.

https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/martin-odegaard-arsenal-soccer-norway-premier-league

The Future is Joao and Joao is the Future

The GOAT

There is no GOAT besides Rodrygo, and Juninho is his humble prophet.

Also Ceballos should be starting until further notice. Our midfield should be Ceballos, Tchouameni, and Camavinga (when we have a real LB) until further notice. Arribas should get Asensio’s minutes until further notice. Rodrygo should start until further notice. Nacho should start at RB until further notice. Vinicius Tobias should at least make the bench until further notice. Ivatar is my blessed son until further notice.

