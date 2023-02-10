Daily Thread: 10 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Carlo Out?

Regardless of the usual MM noise, it appears as if the club (or board) may be preparing for life without Carlo. The lack of transfer movement and leaks regarding differing visions of Madrid’s transfer policy don’t seem to indicate that the board is building with our manager.

Also recently this:

️| JUST IN: CBF will have a meeting with Florentino Pérez for Carlo Ancelotti this month. They are willing to wait till the end of the season for him to manage the Brazilian NT. @geglobo pic.twitter.com/8cvNJtDEz1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 9, 2023

I could be wrong, but I don’t recall a NT ever discussing the future of a current Real Madrid manager.

The Chosen One

Everyone: Raul this....Zizou that...Kloppity Klopp...or Touchy About Tuchel....

Juninho: Xabi in 4

Xabi Alonso’s progress at Leverkusen is being followed very closely at Real Madrid. He’s been a candidate to coach Real Madrid since the beginning of his career as a coach. @marca pic.twitter.com/u4GhP25pAZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 9, 2023

Xabi is the Chosen One...you heard it here first. If Carlo leaves in the summer, Xabi will be priority #1.

Words From The Prodigal Son

Only....only if you’d come back. Good Player’s Tribune article from Odegaard about his journey from Madrid substitute to captain of the PL leaders — Arsenal. Finally, an explanation of his thought process of why he couldn’t wait.

https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/martin-odegaard-arsenal-soccer-norway-premier-league

The Future is Joao and Joao is the Future

<end of message>

️ João Félix: “I don't understand the criticism against Viní Jr. You (journalists) say he 'provokes', but he is not provocative. It's his football. Football is not just shooting or defending. Football should have magic.” pic.twitter.com/DpSNYzBAWP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 9, 2023

The GOAT

There is no GOAT besides Rodrygo, and Juninho is his humble prophet.

️ Rodrygo: “Real Madrid? I think you feel it in your heart that, ‘I like this, I like this team’. It was like this with Real Madrid & I'm still loving Real Madrid today.” @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/v3ngsnWH9P — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 7, 2023

18 year old Rodrygo made his debut in the Bernabéu, and scored in his 90 first seconds and in his first touch with Real Madrid.



Barely celebrated. He just presented himself to the crowd. He knew he was him.



Have never seen a kid so destined to Greatness since Mbappé. https://t.co/2TOvMYhAgq pic.twitter.com/74YPHv3dwO — IZ (@PrimeCristiano7) February 2, 2023

Also Ceballos should be starting until further notice. Our midfield should be Ceballos, Tchouameni, and Camavinga (when we have a real LB) until further notice. Arribas should get Asensio’s minutes until further notice. Rodrygo should start until further notice. Nacho should start at RB until further notice. Vinicius Tobias should at least make the bench until further notice. Ivatar is my blessed son until further notice.