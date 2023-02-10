Benzema and Militao rejoin Real Madrid’s squad in Morocco ahead of Club World Cup Final

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Eder Militao have rejoined the squad in Morocco ahead of Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup Final against Al-Hilal, although their presence in that game is still questionable.

Benzema and Militao are feeling better from the injuries they suffered last week and both should be available, but coach Carlo Ancelotti could very well play it safe and decide to keep them on the bench so that they can improve their form and conditioning a bit more.

Real Madrid’s schedule is going to be extremely tough and busy for the next few weeks, so giving Benzema and Militao more time to rest and recover makes sense, even more so considering that the team should not miss them against Al-Hilal.

What’s certain is that the two of them will be 100% ready to face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 in two weeks time, assuming that they don’t suffer any kind of relapse.