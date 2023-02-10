Managing Madrid Podcast: What’s the truth behind Ancelotti and Brazil?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Should the club start prioritizing Castilla players over Brazilians?

What if Sergio Arribas was Brazilian?

Will Arribas get more playing time now?

Will Jude Bellingham be deterred by the way Vinicius Jr is treated in Spain?

Will he be more attainable if Manchester City get punished?

Brazil / Carlo Ancelotti

Why are domestic leagues against ESL?

How the Marco Asensio talks are going.

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)