Benzema among the three finalists for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award

FIFA has announced their shortlist for FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Year. The award, which is voted on by fans, journalists, coaches, and captains, is narrowed down to three nominees: Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe.
This was initially a 14-man shortlist which eventually was narrowed down to three.
The winner will be announced later this year at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris.
Here is part of FIFA’s statement on the shortlist:
Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been announced as the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022.
The accolade recognises the most outstanding performers in the men’s game from the period of 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022. The winner of the illustrious prize will be revealed at a Paris ceremony on 27 February 2023.
A total of 14 players were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, having been chosen by a panel of experts. From this shortlist, the three finalists have been selected by an international jury comprising: men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA’s official website.
