Benzema among the three finalists for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award

FIFA has announced their shortlist for FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Year. The award, which is voted on by fans, journalists, coaches, and captains, is narrowed down to three nominees: Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe.

This was initially a 14-man shortlist which eventually was narrowed down to three.

The winner will be announced later this year at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris.

Here is part of FIFA’s statement on the shortlist: