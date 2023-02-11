Zico: “I think Ancelotti would do a great job in the Seleçao”

Brazilian legend Zico is currently in Morocco for the Club World Cup, has FIFA invited him to play in a legends match tomorrow’s final. Zico, a former attacking midfielder who appeared in three World Cups for Brazil, was available to speak to the media, and gave his thoughts on Vinicius Jr, Endrick, and Carlo Ancelotti.

On Vinicius Jr

“He’s already a great player in Spain because of everything he’s done. I don’t think what they’re doing to him is fair. We must respect the person before talking about the footballer. And I think the press itself has a responsibility and should make a campaign against those things that are happening to Vini in Spain. He has been disrespected as a person and the media should be the first to not allow these things, neither in Spain nor in any country”.

On Real Madrid signing Endrick

“Madrid must have the same as with Vinicius: patience, and wait for the right moment because he is a very good player, very fast, but he must not rush to go to Spain to play in the second team. He must train to to be able to play there at the right time”

On rumours of Carlo Ancelotti coaching Brazil

“To be a coach, you must be an indisputable name, that there is nothing to say against him. And Carletto has it all: he loves Brazilian football, he knows our characteristics well, as he shows this at Madrid. He worked as a player and coach with many Brazilians. He is one of the most successful coaches in the world. I just have to applaud if that decision is made, because I think he would do a great job in the Seleçao. I’m not against a foreigner running our team, although we do have Brazilians who could do it. It’s not a question of name, it’s a question of authority, prestige and knowledge. I’m not against a Guardiola, an Ancelotti or a Klopp. First of all, my candidate would be Ancelotti. He has everything... and, furthermore, he is a fantastic guy. I wish he would repeat his success in the National Team”.