Open Thread: February 11, 2023

The Stage is Set

⚔️ Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal



The Club World Cup final is set pic.twitter.com/iygcGH95cO — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2023

I wouldn’t expect this to be easy, fellow Madridistas. Al-Hilal managed an impressive - and unexpected - victory in the semifinal. And besides, Real Madrid do have a habit of making things...interesting. Still, Los Blancos are going into this game as the favorites. So, what’s your... “forecast” for today?

A Reason to be Confident

Real Madrid are on of just three teams with a % record in Club World Cup finals (2+ apps) ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gAUWpQ83cL — LiveScore (@livescore) February 11, 2023

Good Memories of the GOAT

When Ronaldo won the Golden Ball after powering Real Madrid to the Club World Cup trophy pic.twitter.com/Pj8zkRRfzc — GOAL India (@Goal_India) February 11, 2023

And Don’t you Forget About our Boy

Enjoy the game, guys. Your mods will be keeping you company in the match thread.