 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: February 11, 2023

CWC Final Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
2022 Club FIFA World Cup Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch the Club World Cup final with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

The Stage is Set

I wouldn’t expect this to be easy, fellow Madridistas. Al-Hilal managed an impressive - and unexpected - victory in the semifinal. And besides, Real Madrid do have a habit of making things...interesting. Still, Los Blancos are going into this game as the favorites. So, what’s your... “forecast” for today?

A Reason to be Confident

Good Memories of the GOAT

And Don’t you Forget About our Boy

Enjoy the game, guys. Your mods will be keeping you company in the match thread.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid